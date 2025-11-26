Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Where Do the Journalists Go Now?
As media titans self-combust, what does that mean for reporters, their sources and the news we desperately need?
Feb 6
•
Miranda Green
60
8
18
The Era of American Erasure
The Trump administration's actions feel eerily close to something out of a George Orwell novel.
Feb 5
•
Miranda Green
1
January 2026
AI’s Energy Reckoning Has Arrived
Data centers are the new climate problem, as the growth of artificial intelligence causes electric bills to skyrocket.
Jan 30
•
Miranda Green
5
2
How Offshore Wind Factors Into Trump’s Lust for Greenland
A war over wind meets Arctic power politics.
Jan 22
•
Miranda Green
4
2
The US Just Bet on the World’s Dirtiest Oil
Trump’s Venezuela Move Likely Means More Oil—and More Emissions
Jan 15
•
Miranda Green
1
1
What a Year of Climate Whiplash Really Looked Like
2025, By the Numbers
Jan 7
•
Miranda Green
4
1
1
November 2025
China and Newsom Took Center Stage at COP30. Fossil Fuels Didn't.
COP30 had some bright moments and nurtured some wannabe stars, but it failed to move the world forward on a climate strategy
Nov 26, 2025
•
Miranda Green
1
Voters turned out against rising electricity rates-will they start caring about the boards who set them?
Tuesday's election showed that electricity affordability might be the next wedge issue. So will the rise of AI and data centers lead the public to care…
Nov 6, 2025
•
Miranda Green
2
1
October 2025
The Shutdown’s Climate Bait and Switch
Why Trump is using the shutdown to cut more science and healthcare jobs
Oct 16, 2025
•
Miranda Green
How Trump Got "Lucky" this Hurricane Season
“It’s so far, so good. Fingers crossed. Knock on wood. But that’s not a very good strategy for long-term success when it comes to disasters, right?”
Oct 9, 2025
•
Miranda Green
Can the Courtroom Save the Climate?
Evergreen is a reader-supported publication.
Oct 2, 2025
•
Miranda Green
September 2025
When did Climate Week become Davos for climate?
The commercialization of Climate Week is far from energizing
Sep 30, 2025
•
Miranda Green
5
© 2026 Miranda Green
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts