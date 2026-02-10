Illustration by Katie Kosma

Two days after the 2024 elections, online publishing company Metric Media started filing thousands of public records requests.

Metric sent letters to the governments of every city, town, and village in the state of Wisconsin—1,114 in all. Every one asked for the same thing: a list of voters who had registered on Election Day.

“As a media organization, we are involved in gathering and reporting news to the public. Access to public records is essential for us to fulfill our professional responsibilities, which include holding public institutions accountable and providing transparency to the public,” NE Wisconsin News, a Metric website, wrote. The request also sought a fee waiver typically reserved for press outlets.

But Metric Media is not a traditional news company.

Its network of nearly 1,200 news sites, which includes websites with innocuous-sounding names—such as the Chicago City Wire and Ohio’s Buckeye Reporter—has been accused of plagiarism and using fake bylines. The sites are designed to appear legitimate, but they are partisan outlets masquerading as local news—what is sometimes referred to as “pink slime” journalism.

As real journalists from The Washington Post, the AP and elsewhere are getting laid off, pink-slime news and other partisan news sites are stepping in to fill the void.

The Metric network isn’t just publishing slanted articles dressed as journalism, it’s filing Freedom of Information Act requests to get personal data— thousands of them, my new investigation for the Tow Center for Digital Journalism has found.

In the past year, the network filed more than 9,000 FOIA requests across all fifty states. Many of the requests are for data at the forefront of America’s culture-wars, from allegedly rigged elections to banned books to transgender inmates.

In January they asked 573 sheriffs’ departments across 14 states to release records of arrests, including: “name, sex, race, age, date of birth, and citizenship status of each arrestee.” They also asked for booking photos and names of arresting officers.

Their requests have focused on the kind of hot-button topics that reinforce conservative talking points and turn school board meetings into screaming matches. Most have also zeroed in on Metric’s home state of Illinois.

For example:

Between Jan & Dec 2025, Metric requested the number of transgender and nonbinary inmates housed at an Illinois corrections center and arrest records from Chicago’s Pride parade.

It filed requests to every sheriff’s office in Illinois—84—seeking details about county jail inmates with so-called immigration detainers.

A day later, Metric paper The Chicago City Wire published a story about Chicago’s democratic mayor:

Metric’s strategy fits squarely within a growing effort by conservative think tanks and even the DOJ to use public records laws to gain access to voter information and school curricula under the auspices of transparency.

Metric does not disclose its backers, but its affiliated nonprofit, received $10m in donations in 2024. That’s up from $6m the previous year. Metric shares donors with conservative think tanks, including the Oversight Project, a Heritage Foundation spin-off that calls itself “a nonpartisan independent watchdog” exposing waste and corruption. Both the Community News Foundation and the Oversight Project have received funds from DonorsTrust.

In the past year, two Metric papers—the DuPage Policy Journal and Prairie State News—have waded into a fiery war of words over the town’s school board and parks district, at times attacking local parents by name.

Metric papers zeroed in on a battle over school curricula waged primarily by Kristina McCloy, a former Trump surrogate. McCloy started Concerned Parents of Hinsdale in 2024 to voice her objections to a book called Julian Is a Mermaid, which she said pushed “woke gender ideology on our children.”

Metric papers have given McCloy and her group a large microphone. They published at least twenty-three articles about her and her group. Her group been represented by Judicial Watch—the very same right-wing activist group Metric quoted in its stories chastising Chicago’s mayor

One local parent who objected to McCloy’s interventions was Andrea Flynn. She wrote a letter to the editor in a local paper and afterwards said she started seeing her named attacked online in McCloy's Facebook group. One Metric paper filed a FOIA requesting any police reports on Flynn.

Flynn said she intended to spark a reaction with the letter, but didn’t expect to be personally attacked for standing up for the school’s curriculum.



“I’m just a normal person living my life,” Flynn told me. “I’m not trying to be famous.”

The impact on news

As trust in mainstream media declines, local news withers and reporters are losing their jobs en masse, the public is turning elsewhere for information—and special interest groups are taking advantage of it.

As I’ve previously reported that it’s also happening in Florida, Alabama and California and Metric is doing it in markets across the country.

Metric has been criticized for jury tampering and tied to pay-for-play political schemes and fake newspapers that land in mailboxes ahead of key elections. The increase in FOIAs show another avenue for the company, one that isn’t reliant on readers, but the appearance of being a legitimate news site.

Public Records vs. Privacy

Some critics worry that releasing records such as voter rolls, which can include personal data, amounts to a major breach of privacy and can lead to blatant targeting of individuals. But experts who advocate for stronger FOIA laws worry that placing any limits on requesters could be chilling for all members of the public.

“I think quickly this gets you into a very broad, philosophical question about: What do we consider to be news, and what do we not? And who gets to answer that question?” Matt Topic, an Illinois-based FOIA lawyer at Loevy & Loevy, said. “Do we want the government answering that question?”

Brian Timpone, one of the founders of Metric, disputed Tow’s FOIA count, saying, “We have sent far more FOIAs than that.”

