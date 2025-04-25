Hi there,

I’m Miranda Green, an investigative journalist who’s spent the last decade reporting on how climate change, corporate influence, and misinformation collide in America. For a decade I reported from Washington, D.C. for Scripps, CNN and The Hill, and most recently led the investigations team at Floodlight, where I worked with ProPublica, NPR, and The Guardian to expose how power companies and fossil fuel-backed networks manipulate the media and public opinion.

Now as a freelancer, Evergreen is my space to share what I can’t always squeeze into a traditional article—personal reflections from the field, behind-the-scenes context on my investigations, thoughts on media distortion, changes to democracy, stories of fraud and links to the work I’m producing across platforms. That includes long-form narratives and podcast projects currently in the works, plus videos and explainer content I’ll be posting to my YouTube channel.

Think of this as a home base for thoughtful, unvarnished storytelling—always grounded in facts, and often informed by what I uncover in public records and interviews long before headlines catch on. Evergreen is where I’ll be sharing the stories behind the stories including field reporting, FOIA fights to the narratives that don’t always make it into print.

Each post goes straight to your inbox—no ads, no noise, no doomscrolling.

Follow along

If you care about money in politics, climate, media accountability, or just want a smarter take on the stories shaping our world, you’re in the right place. I’d love for you to subscribe, share your thoughts in the comments, send me tips or support this work through a paid subscription. And if you're a podcast listener or YouTube deep diver, stick around—there's more coming.

Thanks for being here.

— Miranda

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.