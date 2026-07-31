Photograph by Steve Russell / Getty Images

As wildfires burned throughout western Ontario, decimating the sacred territory of two First Nations communities, turning skies Halloween hues, and pushing toxic wildfire smoke as far east as Maine and New York City, President Donald Trump came up with a unique remedy: taxing our neighbors to the north.

Trump posted on Truth Social—two days before he was set to stand next to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Cup final—that the United States had been “invaded” by dirty air, and that the “cost of this pollution must of necessity be added ⁠to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.”

There’s a lot to dissect from Trump’s dizzying proclamation.

First, there’s the fact that while Canadian fires have burned at least 1.8 million acres—leading Toronto, New York City, and Washington, D.C. to record some of the worst air quality levels in the world over the weekend—Canada is far from the only source of wildfires.

Utah, Oregon, and Washington are all experiencing an intense wildfire season, with active blazes that have burned 270,000 acres, 400,000 acres, and 100,000 acres, respectively, thus far this year. A fire in Northern Minnesota has burned 63,000 acres so far, which forced the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to close and added to the hazy smoke mixture.

Nearly 41,000 fires have burned more than 3.9 million acres across the U.S., with some blowing north into Canada, according to Canadian officials. Officials in British Columbia warned residents on Saturday of smoky conditions arriving from across the border.

Then there’s Trump’s call to price pollution. It’s a pretty interesting refrain, given that it’s the Environmental Protection Agency’s job to set limits and evaluate the economic and social costs of air pollution. And yet, Trump has actively worked during both his terms to weaken those obligations.

One of the clearest examples is an announcement from January that the EPA will no longer factor the cost of human life into cost-benefit analyses for new air pollution rules. For decades, the agency used the “value of a statistical life”—currently estimated at $11.7 million—to justify regulations that prevented premature deaths. That value effectively became $0.

Lastly, there’s the question of what caused these fires in the first place. U.S. fires out west are largely a result of an abysmal snowpack last winter, termed a “snow drought,” which led to an extreme summer drought and created perfect conditions for raging fires. The Canadian fires are being attributed to a combination of lightning strikes, human activity, and extremely dry and hot conditions. Rising global temperatures are worsening wildfires, according to NASA, whose data shows that extreme wildfire activity has more than doubled worldwide over the last 21 years.

Another cause for concern is the readiness of firefighters. Part of the issue, critics say, is a strain on wildland firefighter resources. Across the U.S., 20,939 firefighters and support personnel are engaged in fighting fires, according to the National Interagency Fire ​Center. The Forest Service staffs up in the summer season, but a hollowing out of full-time staff last year—along with the White House’s proposed budget cuts to the service and a planned headquarters move that is expected to lead to layoffs—has led to incredibly low morale.

And here’s a kicker: Trump’s Truth Social tweet argued that Canada’s fires were due to “not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein.” But the very agency the Trump administration is aiming to shrink budgets of by 75% is the same one responsible for forest and brush management in the U.S. The Forest Service’s Pacific Wildland Fire Sciences Laboratory in Seattle, run by fire behavior scientists, is also on the chopping block.

How Serious is Trump?

While Trump doesn’t always follow through on his statements, his words often act as symbolic cues to his followers. And in this case, it seems Trump took his cue from some of his most loyal allies.

Four Republican members of the House wrote a letter at the end of July to Prime Minister Carney, saying their “patience has run out” over Canada’s fire management.

“This is the third consecutive year we have had to write to Canadian officials about a crisis that Canada has the tools to prevent and has chosen not to,” they wrote. “If Canada will not manage its forests to prevent these fires, the United States will look elsewhere, and act on our own, to protect our people. That means our own agencies exploring direct involvement in cross-border fuel reduction and firefighting capacity.”

The letter included a threat that rang particularly clear as Trump has suggested turning Canada into the 51st state: “Sovereignty comes with responsibility, and the responsibility to prevent a foreseeable disaster from crossing into another country’s airspace has not been met.”

The next day, Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio and a close Trump ally, announced that he would introduce legislation to sanction Canadian officials over the wildfires.

The moves show just how the administration is redirecting blame. Instead of acknowledging climate change as a factor in worsening fires, and how our own fossil-fuel-first policies might be driving these disasters, the attention is turned to poor logging—and poor neighbors.

And then there’s the fact that those very members of Congress calling for a tariff are major recipients of donations from the fossil fuel industry.

Sen. Moreno has received $445,823 in direct campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry since his election in 2024, according to an analysis by Heated. Rep. John James, a Republican from Michigan who co-authored the terse note to Canadian officials, has received $692,343 in direct campaign donations from the oil and gas industry since his election in 2022. He was also among the top 5% of House recipients of oil and gas money during the 2024 campaign.

“You’re not going to stop fires unless you completely bulldoze the area, and that’s enormous,” Mike Flannigan, professor of wildland fire at Canada’s Thompson Rivers University, told The Hill. “You can do it on a very localized area of high value … and with prescribed burning, you can thin the forest, you can remove material, but fires still occur in those areas.”

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford criticized the president for his threats. Instead of pointing fingers at Canada, he asked why the U.S. hasn’t offered to send firefighters to help. After all, Ontario in 2024 and 2025 sent hydro workers and water bombers to the U.S. following Hurricane Helene and the Los Angeles wildfires.

Trump followed through with his tariff threat last week, but it wasn’t a tax on smoke. Instead, the administration announced an additional 50% tariff on a range of Canadian goods, from wine to cement. Canada already pays a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, and a 10% tariff on softwood timber and lumber imports.

So much for prizing being good neighbors.

This first appeared in The Understory.

Share

Santa Barbara’s Sable Showdown

When a pipeline off California’s Gaviota Coast cracked back in 2015 and spewed 123,000 gallons of oil into the ocean, local officials shut it down for 11 years. But this past spring, A federal emergency declaration helped Sable Offshore Corp. get a fast-track to pump again and it has led to a flurry of lawsuits.

How did this seemingly local fight get approval? The Trump administration intervened.

I talk more about this issue and how this local battle has become a national litmus test over the future of oil extraction on the first episode of the new season of Boiling Point, an LA Times Studios podcast.

I’m super excited about the new season.

Listen, subscribe and if you like it, please scroll to the bottom and give us some love in the reviews!

Subscribe to Boiling Point