Evergreen

Evergreen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Symmetrade's avatar
Symmetrade
1d

American importers, manufacturers, and consumers are paying the tariffs on imports from Canada—not Canadian exporters.

It’s hard to imagine how Trump would even place a tariff on smoke that is drifting from Canada into the US. And how would those tariffs be collected?

Trump’s call to supposedly price pollution could potentially be a good idea. Taxation could certainly be used to disincentivize activities that cause pollution, but it would also be a good idea to not provide financing for activities that cause pollution in the first place. And Americans shouldn’t be duped into believing that the White House’s proposed budget cuts to the Forest Service need to proceed based on some notion that the federal government has to cut its expenditures.

It’s important to keep in mind that US currency (like every state-sanctioned currency) is basically created with the click of a keyboard by allocating credit and making digital accounting entries whenever loans are issued.

Money isn’t a scarce commodity—but there is an artificial scarcity and systemic shortage of money because it is created on the basis of interest-bearing debt, which keeps us in a collective state of perpetual debt. And credit is often misallocated for unproductive or destructive purposes, which can lead to inflation and unsustainable economic growth.

The federal government doesn’t need to collect taxes, sell assets or borrow from savings to finance its spending. Federal deficit spending actually puts new money into the economy.

In the face of unnecessary budget cuts and tariffs, perhaps more people need to consider the possibility of reforming the monetary/financial system (or building alternative exchange systems with new units of account).

Economic growth is largely driven by the volume of credit allocation and money creation. Money can be created as needed to finance sustainable development and environmentally friendly projects. Interest-free credit can be allocated to facilitate the production and exchange of value for our collective benefit, within ecological limitations and material economic constraints. Perhaps longer-term financing could be provided from savings (preferably as equity, not debt).

Money shouldn’t be created on the basis of interest-bearing debt and credit shouldn’t be misallocated for unproductive or destructive purposes. And the monetary/financial system shouldn’t be used to further concentrate wealth and power by extracting value and polluting the environment.

Reply
Share
Jim Cook's avatar
Jim Cook
2d

"Trump followed through with his tariff threat last week, but it wasn’t a tax on smoke. Instead, the administration announced an additional 50% tariff on a range of Canadian goods, from wine to cement. Canada already pays a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, and a 10% tariff on softwood timber and lumber imports."

Canada does not pay a tariff. A tariff imposed on U.S. imports is paid by U.S. consumers not the country that the imports come from. Please don't perpetuate the lie pushed by trump that other countries pay the tariffs he unlawfully imposes. The tariffs are a tax on U.S. consumers. Canada does not pay; we are the ones paying.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miranda Green · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture