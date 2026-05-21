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Clean Energy Nerd's avatar
Clean Energy Nerd
9h

Great article. I'm glad to here at least California passes a law to recycle plastic

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Sari Fordham's avatar
Sari Fordham
1d

New York legislatures are considering a plastic bill--for the third (fourth?) year in a row. The bill--The Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act--was built aware of all the flaws in the CA bill and determined to avoid them. The plastic lobbyists are spending a massive amount of money to oppose the bill and democrats have been caving every session. It's infuriating.

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