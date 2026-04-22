Nearly a half century ago, on a blue sky day, a pipeline off the coast of Santa Barbara, California burst, quickly blanketing the azure Pacific Ocean, sea kelp, and sea lions in sticky tar that spread for miles.

President Richard Nixon, a California native, famously visited the beaches that spring, getting his leather oxfords stuck in the sand. The disaster was considered to be the first major oil spill in American history and an astonished nation quickly rallied to deem it an inflection point. By the next year, the first Earth Day was celebrated as a reaction to the damage. The idea was that the national holiday would remind us all to respect nature, preserve it and revere it.

By Oliver F. Atkins - U.S. National Archives and Records Administration, Public Domain

I grew up in Santa Barbara, and the idea that the ocean and the environment is intertwined with our lives, was “drilled” into me at an early age. But on this year’s Earth Day—which also occurs the same week as another pivotal anniversary— that of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico— the U.S. is far from Earth Day’s original ideal.

Instead the Trump administration is doubling down on oil and gas drilling off the country’s coastlines in astonishing ways, pushing for more black gold in deep waters despite steep opposition.

The Trump administration announced plans last fall to open up never before offered federal waters off the coast of Florida, California and in the Gulf of Mexico to new oil and gas exploration.

Companies were able nominate areas for drilling this January, starting a fierce battle between the industry and state leaders, like California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, who staunchly oppose the plan. Neither Florida nor California have established new oil platforms in decades. California hasn’t built a new platform since the fateful 1969 spill.

The Interior Department moved to “pause” endangered species act protections — for the first time ever— on species in the Gulf Coast to speed up drilling there. This was done in the name of a growing call for “national security.”

The administration approved a $5 billion BP oil drilling project in ultra deep waters of the coast of Louisiana last month, despite fierce pushback by environmentalists. It’s expected to produce 80,000 barrels of oil per day from six wells starting in 2029.

And in a full-circle moment, Trump last month issued an Executive Order that invoked the Defense Production Act to override state regulators to restart a pipeline off Santa Barbara’s coast that hasn’t been used since a rupture caused one of the state’s largest oil spills in 2015. Within a week, the owners of the pipeline, who had appealed to the Trump administration to get approval to continue operations, began pumping oil through the line.

But there is a moment of reprieve. On Monday, a state judge ruled that the administration lacked the authority to bypass state regulations, which were responsible for holding up the pipeline’s use.

She wrote: “The [Defense Production Act] order, by itself, does not permit the violation of applicable state regulatory law.”

The earth offers much bounty. For generations, political parties, and really — humans — have fought over whether it’s ours for the taking, or should be preserved in the name of ecosystems and future generations.

What we are seeing in the U.S. is a test-case for the former, but the question that remains is what kind of Earth we’ll be living on when it’s all pumped dry.