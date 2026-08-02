I’ve been keeping a secret for sometime. I’m excited for everyone to finally hear what I’ve been working on: The second season of Boiling Point, the climate podcast from the LA Times Studios.

This season we are going to broaden the focus on the show and talk about all things climate change: from oceans to energy to developing technologies to politics. It will still have a California focus, but the hope is that the issues are approachable for everyone— because what happens in California, rarely stays here.

My producers and I have a fun slate of shows in the works from conversations about whether plastics producers should be responsible for paying for recycling to how the ocean temperatures are impacting whales to interviews with policy makers and historians.

It’s a weekly podcast, so we welcome show ideas and questions we can try to answer. I hope this show fills a need to learn more about the climate issues and solutions we are all facing, and I look forward to revealing new insight and telling new stories that we can all enjoy.

The first episode launched this week.

Give it a listen, and if you like it— please subscribe and scroll down to give us a review!

-Miranda

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