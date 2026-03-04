Evergreen

What an investigator you’re! Are you ever concerned about the risk as an independent journalist?

1 reply by Miranda Green
Holy actual crap! We read about AI manipulating people into doing stuff, like shopping or gambling, (or worse as relates to mental health) but printing an entire fake newspaper, to poison the jury pool, incredible and scary on a new level.

We (or at least I do) take for granted that local news is spouting manufactured talking points to distract, misdirect and cause confusion, on a pretty much regular repeating basis as brain washing, for decades now.

Um... an example. Way back when Al Gore was running against W. Bush, the news radio and tv political news covering the race kept saying that the candidates were the same. That there was politically no difference between the two men. Over and over, I kept hearing it an yelling at the radio when alone in my car. Not, at people, when anyone else was there.

At the time this "the same just vote for party lie" made me so angry. One was drill baby drill and the other was an inconvenient truth, climate change as a major difference, so much so that none have any idea how different history could possibly be today if the actual majority of American voters were able to win that election. An election destroyed by the news media, calling it before the votes were counted.

Sorry, this is a line drawn in blood in the sand for me. Al v. W. Just trying to make a point, what was going thru my mind reading this, possible future implications over time.

2 more comments...

