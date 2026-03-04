A screenshot of the Central ND News article written about me that was included in a Greenpeace legal exhibit

The number one rule in journalism, is to never become part of the story.

But that became especially hard when my photo was printed within the pages of a fake newspaper I’d been reporting on— which was then sent to people’s homes in a state I’ve never visited.

That’s what happened last year when I was reporting on the Central ND News, a mysterious newspaper that started to arrive on people’s doorsteps in the rural community of Mandan, North Dakota.

The newspaper’s motto read, “Real data. Real value. Real news.” But there was nothing real about it. The newspaper was postmarked from Chicago, Illinois and distributed to residents predominantly residing in Morton County, the community where the majority of anti-Dakota Access pipeline activity had occurred eight years before.

I was able to link them to the paid, partisan media network— Metric Media.

Photos of pages from the Central ND News

The timing of the papers was especially suspect because they began showing up in the fall of 2024, in the weeks leading up to — and through — a major trial between the pipeline’s owner Energy Transfer and environmental activist group Greenpeace.

By now we know how this story ends.

Greenpeace last week lost its appeal to the North Dakota District Court that upheld a verdict that it must pay the Texas-based fossil fuel giant nearly $345 million in damages for the part it played in the Dakota Access pipeline protests. It’s an amount that could bankrupt the environmental institution. (It’s already announced it’s seeking a new trial).

Back when I was reporting on the weird papers showing up in North Dakota, the coverage was clearly targeted.

As I reported:

There was an odd theme to its stories. Many referenced events that had happened nearly a decade earlier, when protestors had swarmed the rural community to oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline. “On This Date in 2016: Dakota Access Pipeline protesters gather in Morton County,” read one headline. Another in the series read: “On this day in October 2016: Morton County issues felony arrest warrant for pipeline protestor who charged police officer on horseback.”

A screenshot of a Central ND News online story highlighting the arrest of actress Shailene Woodley

Greenpeace lawyers asked the judge to pause the case, calling the papers potential jury tampering. I was told at least one potential juror even brought a print edition of the Central ND News in with him to the court during selection. Greenpeace wanted to trace the papers to their origins. They could tell by its postage that it was printed in Texas, the same state where Energy Transfer is headquartered.

And there was an even more obvious financial link: Public records showed that a month before Morton County residents received the first paper, the chairman of Energy Transfer gave $5 million to the Super PAC Turnout For America, which over a week later paid $250,000 to Northern CB Corp for “media services.” Northern CB Corp is owned Metric Media’s founder.

“The bias stemming from jurors’ personal experiences has been compounded by an apparent campaign to exert influence over potential Morton County jurors. In November 2024, Greenpeace Defendants became aware of a direct mailer, stylized as a local newspaper called ‘Central ND News,’ sent to Morton County residents,” Greenpeace wrote in a filing to the North Dakota Supreme Court. “Greenpeace Defendants are at immediate risk of irreparable harm if this trial were to proceed in Morton County.”

The court denied Greenpeace’s motion for limited discovery. The environmentalist group argued the negative media coverage of the protests made it difficult to get a fair trial in Morton County and attempted to move the trial to the nearby city of Fargo. But they were unsuccessful. Last March, a unanimous jury found Greenpeace liable for damages, defamation, and racketeering.

I wrote two stories about these weird ghost papers. First for Floodlight and then NiemanLab. As I reported, I kept track of at least four editions of the papers that were sent to local homes.

What I didn’t expect, was to see my face on one of them in the January 2025 issue. The article insinuated the reporting I had done with a local nonprofit newsroom was funded by anti-oil and gas efforts. It oddly lumped our photos in with a woman who had been arrested during the protests years earlier.

I had never been reached out to for comment, despite having reached out to Metric Media many times myself. Perhaps the most laughable part was that the photo they used of me came from my X profile. It was several years old, as if the publisher had purposefully scrolled past professional headshots and journalism awards I had shared there, to find the one selfie I had uploaded.

I’ve continued to write about the Metric Media network and its changing strategy, and so far, there have been no more close-ups.

But after seeing Greenpeace’s big loss last week, I wanted to know how the Central ND News was covering the verdict. As of Friday, it looked like it hadn’t written about the topic since 2025.

When I checked back today, the site was gone.