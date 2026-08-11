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Paul Hormick's avatar
Paul Hormick
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This year, I had an almost staycation, spending about a week in a couple nearby destinations for hiking and birding. I drove a total of 145 miles in my hybrid. My wife and I are planning another similar close-by getaway at the end of this month. It’s thrilling to fly off to Scandinavia or Patagonia, but we’re frying the earth. It’s better if we spend more time close to home.

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