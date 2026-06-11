Photograph by Marc Krause / Connected Archives

This post first ran in The Understory. You can sign up here to get the news a week earlier.

For the last two months, I’ve been working and living in Paris. I filled my days with early-morning river runs, daily croissant breakfasts, and more walking on average than I’ve ever done, according to my Strava. It was tres magnifique.

But living in the City of Light also put the world’s rapidly changing climate into stark focus. During one week at the end of May, I went from experiencing one of the coldest days—48 degrees Fahrenheit and raining (I was wearing gloves)—to the hottest May day France has ever reported.

I’ve lived in some pretty hot places, from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., but nothing prepared me for the sweltering heat of an air-conditioning-less Paris weeks before summer officially began. Now experts are warning that the heatwave was just a small sample of what’s to come this summer, as a cyclical weather event called El Niño is anticipated to bring extreme heat and extreme rainfall to various places across the globe.

Attempting to stay cool along the Seine during the Paris heatwave

The United Nations’ weather service, the World Meteorological Organization, announced on Tuesday that an El Niño has begun, a period of oceanic warming in the Pacific Ocean that can have extreme impacts on global heat. Experts warned this week that it will bring above-average temperatures “nearly everywhere” and is expected to increase extreme weather.

I’ve lived through El Niños in the past. I remember major flooding events when I was a kid, when the Santa Barbara News-Press printed photos of residents getting around town in kayaks. But experts say this year’s system, anticipated to rear its head between June and August and continue through the winter, will amount to more than an inconvenience. And it will extend globally.

“The footprint of an El Niño travels far beyond its origins in the Pacific Ocean, impacting agriculture, energy supplies, trade, water resources, supply chains, and livelihoods across entire regions,” WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said at the briefing.

Weathering extreme heat

The past 11 years have been the hottest on record. Now, the El Niño phenomenon could make things even more intense. The last El Niño occurred between 2023 and 2024, two of the hottest years on record.

The WMO said on Tuesday there is an 80% chance of this year’s event becoming a “Super El Niño.” El Niños are characterized by sea surface temperatures that are more than 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for that time of year. At more than 3.6 degrees above normal, the climate phenomenon tips into Super El Niño territory, Mark Roulston, a director of operations for Lancaster University’s Climate Risk and Uncertainty Collective Intelligence Aggregation Laboratory, told The Independent.

Both are natural weather cycles that traditionally lead to drier and warmer conditions in the northern part of the United States and increased flooding in the Southeast. Outside of the U.S., countries like Chile are expected to experience heavy rainfall, while Australia, Central America, and Indonesia are anticipated to experience a drought. The Pacific could experience an extreme typhoon season, while hurricane season in the Atlantic will likely be less active.

Expect animals to feel the impact, too

El Niños warm up waters, which can significantly impact ocean species. The Pacific Ocean is already experiencing its seventh marine heat wave in seven years, which has raised coastal waters by 3 to 4 degrees.

The effects are already leading to the starvation of bird species, including brown pelicans and gray whales, which have been washing up on California shores in record numbers. El Niño can cause the upwelling of rich nutrients from the depths of the ocean to weaken or stop altogether, which means fewer phytoplankton for fish and marine mammals to live off of. Kelp, another important source of food, thrives in colder ocean temperatures.

Experts say species like jellyfish, crabs, dolphins, and sea turtles might move to colder areas of the ocean, and for species that aren’t mobile, it might lead to die-offs. It wouldn’t be the first time. A 2024 study published in Science found that an extreme El Niño from 252 years ago was responsible for a mass extinction event.

Is the U.S. prepared?

While El Niño is not a direct result of greenhouse gas emissions and global warming, higher average ocean temperatures caused by climate change can intensify temperature spikes and moisture disruptions during an El Niño event. Experts also say this year’s super El Niño will further burden a globe already struggling from the impacts of hotter summers.

“The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is. El Niño conditions will pour fuel on the ​fire of a warming world,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said at the press conference Tuesday. He said it was a reminder of the need to shift away from fossil fuels.

But the U.S. is already struggling to keep communities in need cool. For example, a battle over the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which I wrote about previously, continues.

Last spring, the staff of the LIHEAP—a multi-billion-dollar federal grant that helps more than 6 million Americans afford electricity and air conditioning each year—was fired. The president attempted to zero out funding for the program in the White House’s 2026 and 2027 budget proposals, but Congress pushed back. Last year, Congress voted to fully fund LIHEAP and actually gave it $20 million more in funding. Congress is currently hammering out the terms of next year’s budget.

On the state level, communities are moving to make cold air more readily available. In addition to cooling centers offered across the country, there’s been increased support around a “right to cooling” movement. The Pacific Northwest has emerged as one of the places fighting for renters’ rights to have AC, following deadly heatwaves that struck the region in 2021.

In terms of weather preparedness, the Trump administration is actively rolling back programs that track extreme heat and climate. In late May, it announced it would dismantle a $368 million ocean monitoring system run by the National Science Foundation, which provides crucial data on ocean temperatures and climate change. The announcement came just after Trump fired members who sat on an independent board overseeing the NSF. Talk about thoughtful timing.

A Story Worth Reading

Much of my reporting on farming in the U.S. focuses on how agriculture is being threatened due to climate change. Warming temperatures paired with major flooding events, along with the increased costs of fertilizer—thanks to war in Iran— are putting even more pressures on the U.S. food supply.

But I recently read a fascinating article about how U.S. island nations and territories, and even Hawaii— where bountiful produce once grew year round— have essentially become fresh food deserts. And it’s not necessarily because of climate change. Instead, colonialism and industrialization can largely be blamed.

In Angely Mercado’s recent feature for Hothouse, she dives into why Puerto Rico, where her family is from, imports as much as 80 percent of the food it consumes.

There’s a long history as to why Puerto Rico moved away from growing much of its own food. The Taínos, the people indigenous to Puerto Rico, once cultivated the archipelago’s vibrant mountainsides for starchy root vegetables, known as viandas, legumes, and culinary herbs. Colonialism and plantations saw the displacement of the cultivation of these subsistence crops for cash crops intended for exportation… For much of the first half of the 20th century, major companies produced sugar throughout the archipelago, but production declined as production became cheaper elsewhere. In the 1980s, Puerto Rico still produced a little over 40 percent of its food. Despite being warm most of the year and having varied climates and rich soil composition, Puerto Rico has succumbed to the fate of many islands today—producing very little of its own food and importing the rest.

It’s made the U.S. territory extremely susceptible during major storms, which are worsening and intensifying thanks to global warming.

Relying on outside food also makes Puerto Rico vulnerable to supply chain shocks that come with the kinds of extreme weather events intensified by the climate crisis. Whenever docks are damaged by storms, or ships delayed, communities wait longer for food shipments. Hurricane Maria in 2017, for instance, famously pummeled the region with wind speeds of more than 150 miles per hour. Residents throughout Puerto Rico waited and saw food supplies dwindling at the time. Major supermarkets had to throw away perishable items. Longstanding power outages meant items like meat spoiled and were disposed of by major retailers like Walmart, Politico reported in 2018.

But there are new efforts to bring small farming back to the island, and Angely does an incredible job highlighting what’s at stake for the community and the Puerto Rican culture.

I recommend giving it a read.