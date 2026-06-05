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Paul Hormick's avatar
Paul Hormick
2h

I think for a lot of folks in the climate change denying camp they see geoengineering as a potential money maker for themselves. After all, there are going to be companies to build the infrastructure for such schemes.

I’ve also heard the speculation that India could be the first country to undertake geoengineering. They have the technology and motivation, being one of the countries most affected by the changes we have brought to the climate.

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david page's avatar
david page
1d

Insanity.

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